Square Enix Reveals Several Games On Final Fantasy VII Stream

This afternoon, Square Enix held their official Summer Game Fest presentation for the 25th Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. The event came with several game announcements to further expand on both the current Remake version of the franchise, as well as some fun offshoot titles. The highlights of the stream were the first look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for PS5, the sequel Final Fantasy VII Remake being in the works for next Winter, the reveal of the HD remaster to the prequel Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, a Steam Deck compatible version of Final Fantasy VII Intergrade for PC, new products to purchase, and more. We have more from the game's Creative Director below along with the complete video.

"As revealed on the broadcast, there are currently four Final Fantasy VII projects being developed in parallel," said Final Fantasy VII Remake series Creative Director, Tetsuya Nomura. "Although each of the four titles plays a different role, they are all connected through the high-quality depictions of Final Fantasy VII's world and characters. As someone who was involved with the development of each and every one of the original titles, I deeply understand the vision and thoughts behind each project, and I am actively involved in the development process for all four titles.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not. In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy VII journey with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience. I can't wait to share the intention behind naming the first title, Remake, and the second title, Rebirth. In time, I hope to reveal what the third title will be called, and where this journey will ultimately lead.

The development of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure. A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare. In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the completion of the series. We will work to deliver this title to fans with the same amount of enthusiasm from now until we reach the finish line. In the meantime, please enjoy the other 25th anniversary projects that further expand the world of Final Fantasy VII."