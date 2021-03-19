Square Enix Unveils Space Invaders Augmented Reality Mobile Game

During the Square Enix Presents livestream today, the company revealed they're working with TAITO on a new Space Invaders title. This particular one will be a mobile endeavor as they're looking to make an augmented reality game, bringing the aliens and more to your everyday life as you walk around with your mobile device. Not to mention having a modern art style that captures the original but brings it to life with today's capabilities. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can register on its website to get updates as they come along. Here's a little more info and the trailer from today's announcement.

This new game takes the Iconic franchise in an exciting new direction, delivering players a compelling and completely new experience through its blend of proprietary AR technology and modern art style. The beloved IP is among the highest-grossing game franchises of all time and a premier brand within the Square Enix group portfolio. Harkening back to the series' legacy of technical innovation, the game lets players interact with the real world via augmented reality gameplay in a new and delightful way. Players will defend the world against an invasion wielding the magic of AR and the power of mobile devices.

"We are extremely inspired by our collaboration with TAITO to re-imagine the Space Invaders franchise in a contemporary way while shaping it to our ambitious vision of what it can be on mobile," said Patrick Naud, Head of Studio of Square Enix Montréal "At Square Enix Montréal we are huge fans of the franchise and the team has risen to the challenge of showing how all-new technology can breathe fresh energy into a game as timeless as Space Invaders."

"Collaborating with Square Enix Montréal on their bold vision for Space Invaders has been an incredible endeavor," said Tetsu Yamada, President and Representative Director, Taito Corporation. "As fans of our classic series, they are treating Space Invaders with the utmost care and respect. We are thrilled that the game is coming out with new technology and fresh taste and will further expand the universe of the Space Invaders franchise."