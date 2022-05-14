Stack Up Opens Phalanx House To Help Veterans Through Gaming

Stack Up, which is a 501(c)3 military charity has opened up a new location called Phalanx House, which will be helping veterans through gaming. The organization's mission is to help U.S. and Allied Veterans' mental health through gaming as they push to help end veteran suicide. This brand new house located in Los Angeles is designed to be a community center where veterans can host events in conjunction with Los Angeles County Veteran Mental Health services. You can read more about it below as the center is officially open, offering everything from LAN parties to VR games to places to hold tabletop sessions.

Phalanx House serves as a place for Stack Up to provide veterans a destination to continue providing the therapeutic benefits of gaming and the community around it. The house will be used as a bespoke community center as a part of Los Angeles' Veterans Peer Access Network (VPAN) to provide a weekly schedule of events for the 300,000 registered veterans across Los Angeles.

Located in Van Nuys, the Phalanx House features a 10-station LAN center, extensive home theater with massage chairs, stations for multiplayer virtual reality sessions, a board gaming and Dungeons and Dragons annex, a pool with jacuzzi, a military "smoke pit" and more. The house is built to comfortably accommodate eight veterans for a long weekend of fun, as well as being Americans with Disabilities Act compliant for wheelchairs.

Stack Up wouldn't exist without the continued contributions of its community that provides cash and in-kind donations. Stack Up achieved new fundraising highs of $1,204,343 in 2021, the charity's first time breaking the $1 million mark in cash donations and crossing the seven-figure milestone. However, Phalanx House wouldn't exist without a generous contribution from Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR, and founder of defense technology company Anduril Industries. Phalanx House, all totaled, was a nearly two million dollar investment, including every gaming controller and pillow case on the inside, and all of it was donated to Stack Up by Palmer Luckey.