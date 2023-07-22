Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Secret Mode, Stampede: Racing Royale, Sumo Leamington

Stampede: Racing Royale To Launch Steam Playtest This Week

If you'd like to take part in a special playtest for Stampede: Racing Royale, the game will be holding one on Steam starting July 27th.

Indie game developer Sumo Leamington and publisher Secret Mode are setting up a playtest for Stampede: Racing Royale on Steam this week. The 60-player battle royale racer will be holding its first Steam Playtest, slated to run from July 27th-31st. In order to participate, players will need to sign up for it in advance, done through the game's main website. You can see more of how the playest will look int he latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Welcome to Stampede: Racing Royale – the wildest racing event in existence. Step on the gas in thrilling kart racing and battle events, with 60 participants all competing simultaneously. Harness your skills and a huge range of power-ups to steer your way to the front of the herd in classic circuit racing, or fight the crowd head-on to score the most points in arena-based battles."

Stampede: Racing Royale pits 60 players against one another across three-round eliminator events, culminating in a high-stakes finale to crown the winner. Rounds include Stampede Races, which offer classic karting action on outrageously inventive circuits against up to 59 other opponents, and Stampede Battles, where competitors are locked in power-up-laden arenas to fight their way to victory. Collect & Customize: Keep racing to unlock new vehicles and endless customization options. Find your favorite kart and make it your own with custom paints and stickers. Dress your character in the finest threads to make sure you and your wheels really stand apart from the herd.

