Star Citizen Launches Its Annual Ship Showdown Event

Cloud Imperium Games has launched its annual Ship Showdown event where players will be able to experience Star Citizen in a different light. In case you don't know what's going on, this will be a month-long celebration in the game where players around the world vote for their favorite vessels and spacecraft designs. Those who have designs in the running are encouraged to campaign for their favorite ships with original videos, songs, miniatures, photos, and whatever else they'd like to do. Then they'll move onto the second phase where 16 of the most popular ships compete head-to-head with bracket voting. We have more info for you below about some of the festivities. Meanwhile, you can play the game completely free for one week starting now and running all the way to September 27th at 10am PT.

To celebrate the conclusion of this annual celebration, developer CIG welcomes new players with free access to download and play Star Citizen along with free access to Ship Showdown's final four ships for both new and existing pilots. Those who have any of the final four ships with the most votes can also look forward to additional prizes including an exclusive in-game skin and leather jacket, while the ultimate winner will also receive a manufacturer-themed in-game backpack. The final four most popular ships for this year's Star Citizen Ship Showdown event include:

C2 Hercules: Utilizing the patented Hercules military-grade spaceframe and expanding cargo capacity, while sacrificing barely any firepower, the C2 has taken the private sector by storm. It has become the industry standard for racing teams, ship dealers and manufacturers, construction orgs, mining corporations, and even large-scale touring entertainment outfits.

MPUV Cargo: The ARGO Astronautics MPUV-1C (commonly 'Argo Cargo') is a dedicated merchant transfer ship, a ubiquitous intergalactic stevedore. Vast numbers of Argo Cargos are responsible for loading and unloading goods onto massive long-haul transports and miners that cannot otherwise land on planets or drydocks.

600i Explorer: This multi-role luxury vessel from Origin Jumpworks features an exquisitely detailed hull design that balances performance and versatility in a sleek and timeless form.

Mercury Star Runner: The Mercury checks all the boxes expected of a dependable courier vessel, and then some. If you need it there fast and unscathed, you can't do better than the Mercury.