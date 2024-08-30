Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cloud Imperium Games, star citizen

Star Citizen Releases New Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires Update

Cargo 2.0 is basically in full effect in Star Citizen, as the developers have released the new Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires update

Article Summary Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires brings Cargo 2.0, enhancing the logistics and space transport system in Star Citizen.

Players can personalize hangars, manually load cargo, and use new ship elevators for an immersive experience.

New contracts for space trucking missions improve realism, alongside a dynamic economy and instanced spaceport hangars.

Global event Blockade Runner challenges players to defend stations, tackle pirates, and recover stolen cargo.

Cloud Imperium Games launched a new update for Star Citizen this week, as Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires is now available to download. The big piece of this patch brings in new content and significant system updates, which they are calling "Cargo 2.0," to the game, as you'll see a robust space transport system and logistics now enter the system. All of these have been designed to provide better services for the cargo, trade, and hauling professions. We have the full update notes from the devs below and the trailer here to check out.

Star Citizen – Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires

Now Loading, Freight and Ship Elevators: The humble elevator takes center stage as the platform for expansive new hangar functionality. Newly added ship elevators add a dramatic flair to the simple act of calling a ship in their hangar, slowly raising the vehicle of choice to its ready position for boarding and loading. Freight elevators allow players to directly transfer items to and from their warehouse (personal inventory) to their hangar and is where all items and cargo can now be retrieved. Loading and unloading of ships can now be done manually, rewarding efficient players with shorter stops to pick up or deliver goods. However, automated loading remains available at a small cost and reduced speed.

A Hangar to Call Home: Players' personal hangars have received a major update, making them more personal than ever. Pilots can now decorate their hangars using in-game tools, with any decorations or changes made persisting through future play sessions. Friendly players can be invited into pilots' own personal hangars at any time to show off their latest creations or accomplishments. Personal hangars are functional as well as cosmetic and can be stocked with mission-critical items including armor, weapons, and cargo to get players into the action quicker than ever.

Improving Spaceport Hangars with Instancing: All staging hangars at spaceports now exist as temporary instances, allowing all spaceports to handle more incoming and outgoing traffic simultaneously. ASOP terminals have been added to these newly-instanced hangars, letting pilots to directly call in ships without ever leaving the hangar. Friends can be invited to these instanced hangars as well, giving players a more private space to gather and hang out before taking off together. This first implementation of instancing technology in Star Citizen charts a course into the future and systems undiscovered, opening the doors to endless exciting new gameplay opportunities in later updates.

Go Space Trucking in New Hauling Missions: Contracts for cargo hauling missions are now available to support a career in logistics, more affectionately known as "space trucking". These new missions task players with the transport and delivery of large volumes of cargo in realistic logistics networks, with pickups and deliveries throughout the system ranging from terrestrial distribution centers to Lagrange points, to low orbit and beyond. This addition marks a significant step towards a more reactive and realistic dynamic economy for the game.

Leave Competition Behind in the Sabre Peregrine: Aegis Dynamics makes its debut in the racing scene with the Peregrine, distilling the company's military heritage into the essence of speed and agility. Sporting an ultralight frame and powerful thrusters, this precision-engineered racer is the ideal choice for unregulated and often unpredictable races on the fringe of lawful space. Take a step towards victory with the Peregrine, confident in Aegis' legacy of performance and reliability.

Commodity Transactions Breathe Fresh Life into Logistics: Commodities come in all shapes, sizes, and varieties in the 'verse. With Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires, commodities transactions better reflect the diverse array of goods in the galaxy, with physicalized cargo boxes now varying in size based on factors including location and what ship is transporting the goods. Efficiently loading cargo to maximize stowage space will be key to making the most out of each trip. Location-based variations are designed to help create more natural and varied routes to ensure an engaging career in logistics.

New Global Event, Blockade Runner: The Stanton system's pirate factions are up to no good again, stealing outgoing cargo and blockading orbital Stations throughout the system. Pilots will have a new mission to answer the call for aid when a Station and its cargo come under attack, sending them after the pirates trying to escape with their ill-gotten goods. After disabling or destroying the runaway pirate ships and recovering the stolen cargo, pilots will need to fight or fly their way through the blockade surrounding the Station in need, providing opportunities for players to collaborate in combat and non-combat roles and work towards reclaiming all stolen cargo and returning the Station to full operations. The Blockade Runner global event will be activated following the launch if Alpha 3.24: Cargo Empires.

