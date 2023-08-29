Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Cryptic Studiios, star trek, Star Trek Online: Incursion

Star Trek Online: Incursion Will Release On September 12th

Season 30 of Star Trek Online will be launching in a few weeks, as players will see Harry Kim in the middle of the new Incursion story.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios announced the 30th Season for their sci-fi hit, as Star Trek Online: Incursion will be released on September 12th. The MMORPG will bring this universe's version of Harry Kim to the forefront as Starbase One has come under attack from a new type of Borg threat. During this threat, Starfleet receives the help of a mysterious and powerful new ally, but are they everything we hoped for? We got more info below as PC players will get the content in a few weeks, while console players won't see it until November 1st, 2023.

"Star Trek Online: Incursion continues last season's Multiverse story following a misunderstanding with the Tholians and the tearing of the Reality Vortex. A new vortex has appeared at Starbase One, and Borg is surging through it. Garrett Wang arrives as Captain Harry Kim, as well as Kipleigh Brown, returning as Captain Kuumaarke. Players will also meet Captain Kim's new Astrophysicist, Commander Erin Macdonald, as seen on Star Trek: Prodigy. Commander Erin Macdonald is played by Erin Macdonald, an astrophysicist, aerospace engineer, Star Trek science advisor, and host of the YouTube channel, Dr. Erin Explains the Universe.

New Episode – Taken by Surprise

A Borg invasion force emerges from a Reality Vortex at Starbase One. These Borg are different – stronger, ruthless, and more aggressive. Starfleet must use all their might, along with some unexpected help, to repel the Borg forces.

New Task Force Operation – Resistance of Starbase One

The Borg have launched an attack on Star Base One, and you must see to the evacuation of all personnel in this Five Captain Space TFO.

New Task Force Operation – Guillotine

The Borg are launching the beginnings of an invasion through a massive Reality Vortex. Repel the Borg and close the Vortex in this Five Captain Space TFO.

T6 Ship Upgrade Expansion

Upgrade to T6-X to T6-X2.

Unlock an additional Starship Trait Slot, Universal Console Slot, and Device Slot.

Star Trek Online Season 30 Event – Borg Tesseract

Play selected content to earn a three-piece "Adaptation" Ground Set. Claim a free Starfleet Protostar Uniform during the event!

New Prodigy Lockbox

New lockbox based on Star Trek: Prodigy.

All-New Protostar Class Starship with Proto-Drive and Reformed Living Construct Console.

Includes gear and weapons from the show.

Five different colored Mellanoid slime worm pets – you know, the adorable Murf!

