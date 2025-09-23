Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, DECA Games, star trek

Star Trek Online: Unleashed Receives New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Star Trek Online: Unleashed, as the latest season featuring Jeri Ryan has been released

Article Summary Star Trek Online: Unleashed launches new season with Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh.

Embark on a daring mission to defeat the Aetherian threat in a fresh story episode, Best Laid Plans.

Take on the new Task Force Operation, Shattered Peace, as Khitomer comes under attack by enemy forces.

Season features returning and new voices from Star Trek and new challenges for all Star Trek Online players.

Arc Games and DECA Games dropped a new trailer today for Star Trek Online: Unleashed, as the latest season has launched for PC players. The latest seaoson brings players into a new storyline revolving around Seven of Nine with the returning Jeri Ryan, as well as another former Borg in Hugh, played by Jonathan Del Arco. You can check out the trailer here and more info on the season below as the content is now live.

Star Trek Online: Unleashed

In Star Trek Online: Unleashed, players will embark on a daring operation to capture a powerful Aetherian leader. This mission marks a critical strike in dismantling the Aetherian threat once and for all. Diving into dangerous situations on familiar territory, players will face new dangers and encounter unexpected challenges. Designed to test even the most seasoned captains, this latest story content sets the stage for what's to come.

New Episode – Best Laid Plans: Hugh, the acclaimed Cooperative Borg Leader and Director of the Reclamation Project, urgently calls upon you from Deep Space 9. He needs your assistance in a daring extraction mission after Thaseen-Fei's location is revealed through new confirmed intelligence. Team up with Borg expert Seven of Nine and other allies to dismantle the Aetherian threat and uncover the secrets behind their subterfuge. In Best Laid Plans, Director Hugh returns as the Leader of the Cooperative Borg and Director of the Borg Reclamation Project. He is joined by Jeri Ryan who reprises her role as Seven of Nine, our unaffiliated expert on all things Borg. Mary Chieffo also makes an appearance as Chancellor L'Rell, faction Leader of the Klingon Empire. Several others reprise their roles (Brook Chalmers as Admiral Quinn, Erik Braa as Proconsul D'Tan, Michele Specht as Thaseen-Fei, Kai Vilhelmsen as Grendat-Bex, etc).

