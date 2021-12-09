Star Trek: Resurgence Announced During The Game Awards 2021

Dramatic Labs revealed their latest third-person choice-driven adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence, during The Game Awards 2021. The game very much has a classic Telltale Games look to it as you will be playing a captain and her crew in the Alpha Quadrant with a storyline taking place shortly after the last TNG film Nemesis. You will actually be in charge of making decisions, for better and worse, as you navigate through space dealing with all new threats to The Federation and everyone's way of life across several worlds. This is a totally new way to look at Star Trek that will put you in one of the best and worst positions you can find yourself in: command. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop sometime in Spring 2022.

Star Trek: Resurgence is an interactive narrative video game that tells an original story set in the era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stationed aboard the U.S.S. Resolute, players will assume the role of two principal characters, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they unravel a sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war. Throughout the game, players will immerse themselves in the Star Trek universe, interacting with new and returning characters through a variety of dialogue and action gameplay to determine the course of the story. Assuming the role of two principal characters, the player's key decisions and actions will shape the course of the story. How the player interacts with other characters or engages with the events throughout the game will dramatically alter the path of Star Trek: Resurgence's compelling narrative. Set shortly after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, this game tells a wholly original story, but will feature appearances by several familiar characters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Resurgence – Reveal! (https://youtu.be/XNer-6JEJk0)