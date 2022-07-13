Star Trek Timelines Adds Fleet Boss Battles In Latest Update

Tilting Point has released a new update for Star Trek Timelines as they have now added Fleet Boss Battles into the mix. In case the name didn't tip you off, this is a brand new mode where players collaborate with their fleet to defeat boss ships. And we're not just talking extra-large Klingon Cruisers, they throw you right into the jaws of peril with a battle against the Doomsday Machine. This is a powerful planet-killing machine from another galaxy, which served as the primary battle in the TOS episode of the same name. They didn't want to give away too much of what you'll expect, but we do know you'll also face off against a Borg Cube as part of the new mode. You can read more about the update below as it is officially live today.

Force Update: 9.0.0 is now mandatory to play.

9.0.0 is now mandatory to play. Pet People Collection: Addition of Puppy-Placated Janeway, B-4, and Lewis Zimmerman.

Addition of Puppy-Placated Janeway, B-4, and Lewis Zimmerman. Free Crew Slots: To celebrate the release of Fleet Boss Battles, 5 free crew slots have been awarded to everyone, bringing the base total in Star Trek Timelines to 170.

To celebrate the release of Fleet Boss Battles, 5 free crew slots have been awarded to everyone, bringing the base total in Star Trek Timelines to 170. Fleet Boss Battles: Through the Fleet Boss Battles feature, players can work with their fleets to unlock combo mega attacks and collect rewards as well as components! These components will be used to level up the brand new Captain's Bridge, granting permanent ship bonuses and exclusive rewards, such as ships and crew. If you are not yet in a fleet now is the time to join one, this will allow you to take part in the challenges ahead, gain rewards, and level up the Captain's Bridge.

Through the Fleet Boss Battles feature, players can work with their fleets to unlock combo mega attacks and collect rewards as well as components! These components will be used to level up the brand new Captain's Bridge, granting permanent ship bonuses and exclusive rewards, such as ships and crew. If you are not yet in a fleet now is the time to join one, this will allow you to take part in the challenges ahead, gain rewards, and level up the Captain's Bridge. Known Issue: Level 1 Captain's Bridge: the last reward has an incorrect description and icon which might cause confusion. The reward is a Super Rare Behold claimable from the Honor Hall.