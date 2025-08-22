Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown Announced

Star Trek fans have received their second video game announcement coming out of Gamescom 2025 with Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown is a new story-driven survival strategy game from Gamexcite.

Take command as Captain Janeway and shape Voyager’s fate with critical decisions and branching storylines.

Experience roguelike elements, resource management, and ship combat as you cross the Delta Quadrant.

Face "What If" scenarios from the series, embracing diplomacy, technology, or force to survive.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment, working in partnership with Paramount, announced a new Star Trek video game this week, as we're getting Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown. The game looks like it will throw you into Captain Janyway's chair and have you decide the fate of the Voyager crew and journey home after being flung across the galaxy. No word on whether we'll hear voice acting from the cast or even see them in the game, but what we do know is you will play out several key stories from across all seven seasons of the show, making the tough decisions they made and running into "What If" scenarios had you chosen a different path than they did. No word on when the game will be out, only that it will be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

Wonder no more: Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown allows players to take control and shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager as they want. Take a risky approach or play it safe. Be diplomatic or let phasers do the talking. Research technologies that were shunned by the crew. But: Be prepared to deal with the consequences of your actions! The game features rogue-like elements, so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don't react accordingly.

The dangers and opportunities of the Delta Quadrant beckon to be discovered by you and your crew. Scan celestial bodies to locate precious resources that fuel your journey. Find points of interest and oddities along your way, but beware: While the Delta Quadrant may reward the bold, it punishes the careless just as quickly. As captain, you have the final say in plotting a course and defining an approach. The journey of the U.S.S. Voyager would not be possible without both combat between ships and away missions to planets or space facilities.

When diplomacy fails, the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew are ready to enter ship combat at your command. From the bridge, you give commands for offensive and defensive maneuvers, targeting enemy ship systems and using special weaponry. And even during ship combat, the individual skills of your crew members come into play: Assign battle stations to crew who bring precious skills to the table and trigger them in crucial moments to maximize your combat effectiveness.

