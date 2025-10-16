Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown Releases "What If" Video

Check out the latest Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown video, as the team show you a few "what if" scenarios you could run into

Article Summary Watch the new Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown "what if" scenarios video with branching decisions.

Shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager by controlling choices, diplomacy, and technology.

Survive the Delta Quadrant with rogue-like strategy, resource management, and crew loss risks.

Engage in ship combat, assign crew, and face the unique dangers of Star Trek’s Delta Quadrant.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment released a special video for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown, showcasing more of the "what if" scenarios. The big focus of the game is exploring the options in front of you that Captain Janeway and the crew had, along with the ones they never chose. This video, which you can check out here, showcases more of those options and gives exaples fo what can and could have happened. Including the very real issue of losing vital crew members. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting to see when the game arrives in 2026.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

Wonder no more: Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown allows players to take control and shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager as they want. Take a risky approach or play it safe. Be diplomatic or let phasers do the talking. Research technologies that were shunned by the crew. But: Be prepared to deal with the consequences of your actions! The game features rogue-like elements, so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don't react accordingly.

The dangers and opportunities of the Delta Quadrant beckon to be discovered by you and your crew. Scan celestial bodies to locate precious resources that fuel your journey. Find points of interest and oddities along your way, but beware: While the Delta Quadrant may reward the bold, it punishes the careless just as quickly. As captain, you have the final say in plotting a course and defining an approach. The journey of the U.S.S. Voyager would not be possible without both combat between ships and away missions to planets or space facilities.

When diplomacy fails, the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew are ready to enter ship combat at your command. From the bridge, you give commands for offensive and defensive maneuvers, targeting enemy ship systems and using special weaponry. And even during ship combat, the individual skills of your crew members come into play: Assign battle stations to crew who bring precious skills to the table and trigger them in crucial moments to maximize your combat effectiveness.

