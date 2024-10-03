Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, star wars bounty hunter, star wars republic commando, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle Is Out Now

Two Star Wars titles have been put together for a single release today in Star Wars: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle

Article Summary Star Wars: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle drops today for PlayStation and Switch.

Released by Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm Games, these are two separate Star Wars adventures.

Both titles include enhanced graphics and controls but no added content or new features.

Fans can revisit Jango Fett's missions and lead an elite squad in the Clone Wars.

Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm Games have come together to release the Star Wars: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle today. The pack is kind of self-explanatory as they have bundled Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Star Wars Republic Commando into one package, which they have created for both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch fans. There's nothing extra or additional to either title and no modernized improvements either. Which is really weird that they chose to do this because these two titles don't have that much in common beyond the fact they're both set in the Star Wars universe. No grief to either company, but it really does feel like two random games were slapped together for the singular purpose of getting fans to buy two titles at once. We have info on the games below as the bundle is officially live for both consoles this morning.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Bring in your bounty, dead or alive. In this classic third-person action-adventure, you'll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. This new title brings the original Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (2002) to modern platforms with an updated camera system, modern control options, multiple visual enhancements, improved environmental textures, new dynamic lighting effects, and a new flashlight tool for navigating the galaxy's darkest places.

Star Wars Republic Commando

The squad is your weapon. Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy. Battle a variety of deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis. Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers.

