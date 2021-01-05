Star Wars Lightsaber Dojo Has Now Been Added To Main Event Locations

Main Event, the family-entertainment center, revealed today the Star Wars Lightsaber Dojo is now at their locations. Developed by ILMxLAB, this is basically an arcade VR title where you take on the role of an apprentice training to use the force and master the elegant weapon of the lightsaber with a series of challenges, all using an Oculus device as part of the experience. We haven't had a chance to try it out yet due to the pandemic happening at the moment, but by all accounts it's a pretty fun experience that won't drain you of too much money to play it. But now you have a chance to experience it in a whole new setting as only a handful of these were located around the Southern California area. Here's a little more info on it.

An extension of the award-winning Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, the Lightsaber Dojo experience will allow players to train with a lightsaber and the Force against waves of training droids and Star Wars creatures. As part of the experience, fans will step into a pop-up training arena, created in collaboration with location-based VR company Nomadic. There, they will don an Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, and be transported to Mustafar, the fiery planet that Darth Vader calls home. To begin their training, fans will choose from an assortment of lightsabers used by classic Star Wars characters, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, and Darth Vader. They will also be able to use the Force to grab their enemies, trigger traps, and throw their lightsaber across the room. Afterwards, fans will be able to compare their scores with other players on a national leaderboard as they hone their skills.