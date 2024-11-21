Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Has Been Released For Steam With An Update

Star Wars Outlaws has finally been released on Steam, and with it comes a new update and a brand new DLC called Wild Card.

Article Summary Star Wars Outlaws launches on Steam with all updates and bonus content, excluding DLC or Season Pass items.

New Wild Card mode adds a Sabacc tournament narrative with Lando, free for Season Pass owners or $14.99 otherwise.

1.4 Update enhances stealth, combat, and enemy AI, introducing new strategies and rewards for players.

Improvements include better dialogue animation, weapon handling, and gameplay options for a richer experience.

A few months after the game was released, Ubisoft officially brought Star Wars Outlaws over to Steam, and with it came an update and bonus content. First off, the Steam version is the main game and every update and piece of bonus content released to date that wasn't part of a Season Pass or DLC. Second, the Wild Card DLC brings with it a narrative expansion to the game, along with some interesting plot points and cameos. Third, the 1.4 Update is totally free as they've fixed some things and brought some things back. We have the full rundown and trailers here as the content is now live.

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card

In Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card, Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament. As she crosses paths with the notorious high roller Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played. Players must complete the Gunsmith and The High Roller quest from the base game before the story pack can be played. Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card will be automatically accessible and free to Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass owners or available for separate purchase for a suggested retail price of $14.99. With the release of Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card, Season Pass owners also receive the Hunter's Legacy Bundle and Cartel Ronin Bundle with additional outfits for Kay and Nix, as well as cosmetics for Kay's speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer.

1.4 Update

As part of the team's dedicated support of the game, the latest TU 1.4.0 update brings with it a range of improvements, including:

Notable updates to stealth and combat that allow players greater choice in how they approach each quest, including using stealth or reaching for their blaster, even in syndicate territories in cities.

Enemy AI and detection improvements, with players being notified when they're being detected and can choose to escalate or change tactics to remain in stealth. Enemies will also now be more tactical as they use cover and seek better combat lines.

Enemy weak points have been added to reward strategic gameplay, which if targeted can trigger explosions or give players a way to defeat enemies in spectacular new ways.

Re-tuned Kay's blaster and pick up weapons to improve the combat experience, including being able to carry two-handed weapons in more situations, including using ladders or grapple points.

Animations in dialogue scenes, the option to toggle off the cinematic lens, the visibility of distant lights, and much more have been added to improve the experience across the galaxy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!