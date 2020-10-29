Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Gets An Interactive Short

ILMxLAB revealed today that Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge will be getting an interactive short called Temple Of Darkness. According to the devs, the story you'll experience is set hundreds of years before The Phantom Menace! Seezelslak (played by Bobby Moynihan), who is an Azumel bartender with a cantina on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost will spin you a tale as you take on the role of Ady Sun'Zee, a Jedi Padawan on Batuu. Ady is the sole survivor after a relic unleashes a terrible power throughout the temple, and after sending a distress signal to the Jedi Council, Master Yoda (played by Frank Oz) will be the one to help her confront the darkness inside the temple and herself! The game will drop on November 19th for $25. Until then, here's a couple of quotes about this new addition and a trailer for you to enjoy!

"Temple of Darkness in Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will give Star Wars fans an opportunity to step into a story set during The High Republic era on an incredibly transportive platform," said James Waugh, Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm. "It will be one of the first tales released taking place in this bold, adventurous new era for Star Wars storytelling which we intend to see traverse multiple mediums over many years. We're so proud of what so many incredibly talented authors, developers, licensing partners, and Lucasfilm colleagues, have crafted together — it has been a labor of love." "This powerful short story will transport fans back in time, hundreds of years before the Clone Wars. Through the power of virtual reality, they'll get their first glimpse of Jedi life during The High Republic," said director Jose Perez III. "Everyone at ILMxLAB is thrilled to help usher in this new era of Star Wars storytelling, and I can't wait for fans to encounter Jedi Master Yoda and Padawan Ady Sun'Zee on November 19th."