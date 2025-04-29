Posted in: Disney+, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Star Wars, Video Games | Tagged: disney, https://bleedingcool.com/games/video-games-2/games-publishers/epic-games/, Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Will Debut In Fortnite

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld will debut in an unsusual but fun place, as Fortnite will play host to the show's debut with a watch party

Disney and Epic Games have confirmed a major event happening on May 2, as the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld will premiere in Fortnite. In what will be the biggest collaboration event the two companies have had so far, Epic wiull have its own special event and island for the occasion called Fortnite: Galactic Battle. Taking place on May 2, this place will add new Star Wars content and gameplay to Battle Royale each week, as you can play as Darth Jar Jar or Emperor Palpatine, and even pilot ships such as the classic X-Wing and TIE Fighter designs. All of which will culminate in a live event within the game called, Death Star Sabotage. We have more details below about the watch party and more from today's announcement.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld x Fortnite

The Star Wars Watch Party island will also go live on May 2, and beginning at 10am ET, players will have a chance to view the first two episodes of Lucasfilm Animation's new anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Beyond the Star Wars Watch Party theater, players have the opportunity to fight off incoming waves of Stormtroopers using blasters and lightsabers. The standalone Star Wars Watch Party island was built in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and uses official Star Wars assets to create a breathtaking environment inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

To further bridge the worlds of Fortnite and Disney, starting today players and fans can link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts. Eligible players who choose to link their Epic and MyDisney accounts will unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit to further celebrate the upcoming Star Wars season of Battle Royale – with more benefits to come. This is a first step to enable Fortnite players and Disney fans to seamlessly move between Epic and Disney's ecosystems as we work to build an all new Disney games and entertainment universe connected to Fortnite.

"For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together," said Sean Shoptaw, Executive Vice President, Disney Games & Digital Entertainment. "We're building the next era of digital entertainment, where fans can play, watch, create and connect – and we're just beginning to tap into what's possible."

"Disney and Epic are pioneering the future of social entertainment together, and this expansive Star Wars collaboration offers a glimpse into the type of interactive experiences we envision," said Adam Sussman, President, Epic Games. "We are reimagining what's possible with immersive storytelling in Fortnite with one of the world's most beloved franchises – stay tuned for a lot more to come."

