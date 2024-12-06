Posted in: Asmodee, Card Games, Fantasy Flight Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Unlimited

Star Wars: Unlimited – Jump To Lightspeed Announced For March

The Star Wars: Unlimited card game has a new expansion on the way, as Jump To Lightspeed will be released sometime in March 2025

Article Summary Star Wars: Unlimited expands with Jump to Lightspeed set, releasing March 2025.

New gameplay features include Piloting keyword, hyperspace mechanic, and showcase variant.

Spotlight decks feature 50 unique cards, 5 Special-rarity cards, and legendary leaders like Han Solo.

Enhance strategies with sync options for previous sets, like Twilight of the Republic.

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee have revealed the next set of cards coming to Star Wars: Unlimited, as Jump to Lightspeed arrives next March. The fourth official set of cards to be added to the game, the expansion brings with it new characters and storylines tied to the gameplay. This includes two Spotlight decks, each with 50 unique cards and five Special-rarity cards, a new keyword with Piloting, and more opportunities to pair with previous expansions to expand the possibilities of gameplay. We have more details below as we wait to learn of the official release date.

Star Wars: Unlimited – Jump to Lightspeed

The Jump to Lightspeed card game set will launch with two Spotlight decks, each with 50 unique cards, as well as five Special-rarity cards that are unique to that product, with one of the Special-rarity cards being a leader card. It provides exciting new opportunities to explore the unknown when paired with previously released Two-Player Starter, the Twilight of the Republic, Shadows of the Galaxy, and Spark of Rebellion card game sets. With this new collection's heavy focus on space, this set introduces a brand-new keyword to the fray: Piloting. Players will be able to explore several Star Wars eras and locales, focusing on the galaxy's most memorable space battles. As players go head-to-head, they're met with new gameplay experiences like a "hyperspace" mechanic and "showcase" variant.

This collection brings new characters and storylines to life with iconic characters. Rival leaders Han Solo and Boba Fett face off in gameplay, each with their own unique decks that bring the game to new strategic heights. Dish out extra damage to enemy forces with Boba Fett's deck or shoot from the hip with Han Solo's deck to rise to the top in these epic space battles, utilizing new mechanics to explore unseen corners of the galaxy with this set's endless possibilities.

