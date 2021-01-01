Stardew Valley Scores A New Player Count Record

Ever since Stardew Valley received the 1.5 update patch from the game's creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, everyone's been back on the farm. It's all over Twitch, almost as much as Among Us currently is (but it's still top dog at the moment). The number of players is so high, a few keen-eyed people caught on over at SteamDB that the game has surpassed its all-time player count with nearly 90k people on the servers on December 27th. According to the website, the record has been held for over four years when the game first came out at 64,427 back in 2016. Basically, people love to farm, and it shows. congrats to ConcernedApe, and here's hoping more come down the road.

You've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won't be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town's most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! Turn your overgrown field into a lively farm! Raise animals, grow crops, start an orchard, craft useful machines, and more! You'll have plenty of space to create the farm of your dreams.

4 Player Farming! Invite 1-3 players to join you in the valley online! Players can work together to build a thriving farm, share resources, and improve the local community. As more hands are better than one, players have the option to scale profit margin on produce sold for a more challenging experience.

Improve your skills over time. As you make your way from a struggling greenhorn to a master farmer, you'll level up in 5 different areas: farming, mining, combat, fishing, and foraging. As you progress, you'll learn new cooking and crafting recipes, unlock new areas to explore, and customize your skills by choosing from a variety of professions.

Become part of the local community. With over 30 unique characters living in Stardew Valley, you won't have a problem finding new friends! Each person has their own daily schedule, birthday, unique mini-cutscenes, and new things to say throughout the week and year. As you make friends with them, they will open up to you, ask you for help with their personal troubles, or tell you their secrets! Take part in seasonal festivals such as the luau, haunted maze, and feast of the winter star.