Stardew Valley's Latest Patch Aiming For Late January On Console

In case you didn't see the internet explode last week with farming photos, Stardew Valley got a new 1.5 patch to close out 2020. The update, which you can read about below (WARNING: IT CONTAINS SPOILERS, don't read if you don't want to know anything) dropped into the PC version of the game last week. But the update has yet to come to consoles, which annoyed a few fans out there. However, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone took to Twitter yesterday to assure fans it's on the way, and that he's aiming for Late January. But nothing is set in stone yet as he has yet to lock down a date for mobile. Hopefully, that update drops sooner than later, as those of us on the Switch would love to get back to the farm with the new upgrades.

Stardew Valley Changes: The crystal cave puzzle now gradually get easier after repeated misses.

The "Spawn monsters on the farm" advanced game option will no longer reset when selecting a different farm type after the setting has been modified.

Spouses will no longer stand around looking at rug-type furniture items. This fixes a case where a spouse might stare at a Floor Divider, which could cause them to block the player's way through a narrow hallway. General Bug Fixes: Fix a crash that can occur overnight if you place the Auto-Petter anywhere that isn't a Coop or a Barn.

When dismissing the Forge menu, items that can't fit in your inventory will now be dropped downwards instead of upwards, to avoid items being dropped into the lava.

Stacks of items that can be redeemed at the Stardew Valley Fair now properly grant you the whole stack, instead of just one of the item.

Fixed various issues related to having a child named Leo or Kent. Existing friendship points for these characters will be transferred over to your children.

You can longer place objects in some out-of-bounds areas in the Farmhouse.

Fixed pets sometimes warping out of bounds in the Farmhouse.

Fixed some of the new hairstyles clipping through hats.

Fixed an issue where purchasing the Master Slingshot would give the player a normal Slingshot.

You can now properly select the "Beach Farm" on the new game screen when playing with controller at minimum resolution.

Leo is no longer available as a Feast Of The Winter Star gift recipient if he isn't in Town.

Fixed a crash that occurs when demolishing Cabins.

Fixed being able to place objects in certain tiles that block player movement such as the rockslide that blocks the path to the Mines.

Fixed a bug where killing Big Slimes carrying hearts during Qi's Hungry Challenge, while wearing the Burglar's Ring, would cause the hearts to be collectable in the player's inventory.

Maru no longer stands on the wrong tile outside the farm on Saturdays if you're married to her.

Fixed Hair #56 accidentally being replaced.

Birdie's item trade quest no longer removes all stacks of an item when they are given to their intended recipient.

(Modding) Fixed the Return Scepter not returning to overwritten Farmhouse entry locations. Localization Fixes: Various localization fixes and changes.

Fixed a bug in the German localization preventing characters from completing Birdie's Quest.

Fixed a bug in the Spanish localization preventing Birdie's introduction event from completing.

Fixed a crash when bombing the cave entrance next to the Field Office in the Spanish localization.

Fixed issues with Lewis's phone call in various localizations. Stardew Valley Multiplayer Fixes: Fixed an exploit where you could regain stamina in bed in multiplayer, even if the game was paused.

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the game's host to warp to an invalid position if a farmhand had just completed a Community Center bundle. Changes from Hotfix #3 (12/23/2020): Fix for shared events in multiplayer potentially putting players out of bounds.

Allow Local Multiplayer clients to play other players' characters. This fixes an issue with players continuing multiplayer farms in local multiplayer not being able to select their old farmers.

Fixed the am/pm display not displaying properly in non-English languages.

Various localization fixes and changes. Changes from Hotfix #2 (12/22/2020): Hotfix for malformed item data causing the game to crash on the Turkish localization. Changes from Hotfix #1 (12/21/2020): Hotfix for game crashing when interacting with the Junimo Notes in the Community center on non-English localizations.