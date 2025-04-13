Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: Konafa Games, Starless Abyss

Starless Abyss Confirmed For Late April Launch Date

Starless Abyss has a release date, as the sci-fi deckbuilding turn-based combat roguelike game will be released in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Starless Abyss launching in April on Steam from Konafa Games and No More Robots.

Play as a fleet commander against Eldritch gods in this sci-fi roguelike.

Collect and combine 160+ cards to battle through tentacle-y boss fights.

Embrace or fight insanity while using Ritual Cards to harness occult power.

Indie game developer Konafa Games and publisher No More Robots confirmed the release date for their latest title, Starless Abyss. If you haven't checked the game out yet, you are the commander of a starship that has been tasked with defending humanity against gods from another dimension, using the peanut butter and jelly combination of science and the occult. This sci-fi deckbuilding turn-based combat roguelike game will be released for PC via Steam on April 25, 2025. In the meantime, we have more info about the game for you here, as well as the latest trailer above showing off what the full version of the game will look like.

Starless Abyss

Earth has fallen. Science and the Occult have united forces to brace for the arrival of the Eldritch. But will the efforts against this strange, alien race be enough? Play as one of many Proximae used to help defend humanity in this turn-based, roguelike, intergalactic deck builder. You command a fleet of ships and plow through the space horrors. Successful missions reward you with new artifacts to upgrade your ships, D.I.C.E to help sway pivotal moments between missions, or cards from different factions, which can be collected, combined, and combo-ed to help destroy the eldritch beasts.

But the closer you get to the Outer Gods, the more your sanity depletes. You can try to fight it off… or just embrace the insanity and harness the power of the occult, utilizing ridiculously overpowered Ritual Cards. Try not to go too mad out there, yeah? With three acts per run, loads of different tentacle-y boss battles, over 160 cards, and 5 Proximas with different skills and attributes to unlock, upgrade, and master, there's a whole lot of game here. Your mission is simple: defend Earth and destroy the Outer Gods. May we be forgiven!

