Stars of Icarus Drops New Trailer While First Playtest Runs

Check out the latest trailer for Stars of Icarus, as the game is currently running a playtest on PC via Steam until October 5

Article Summary Stars of Icarus launches a new gameplay trailer showcasing intense 5v5 space battles.

PC playtest now live on Steam until October 5, letting players experience squad-based action early.

Choose from customizable Frigates, Fighters, and Corvettes to build the ultimate fleet of five.

Work as a team to master ship roles, climb the ranks, and dominate fast-paced multiplayer matches.

Indie game developer and publisher Muse Games released a new trailer this week for Stars of Icarus, as the game is currently running a playtest on Steam. The trailer, which you can see here, shows off more of the action that fans will recall from their previous game, Guns of Icarus. However, with the sci-fi space battles and different options to play with, this is very much a different game. Enjoy the trailer as the playtest will run until October 5.

Stars of Icarus

In Stars of Icarus, you'll assemble a ragtag squad of teammates, duking it out against other teams of five in the ultimate battle for dominance. Customize your loadout and choose from powerful Frigates, agile Fighters, and more in order to strategically form a fleet capable of taking on any enemy team. You'll need to have each other's backs by performing roles, repairing ships, manning weapons, and calling out enemies in the game's varied, intergalactic battlefields in order to succeed.

The Best Crew in the Galaxy: Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again.

Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again. Master These Stars: Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference.

Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference. For Glory (and Bragging Rights)!: Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too.

Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too. Keep it Casual: Matches are designed to be pick-up and play, with 5v5 battles lasting around 20 minutes. Hang out in the pre-game lobby if you want to catch up with your crew or jump straight into your favourite community server and get stuck in.

