Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending Has Been Released For PSVR2 Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending will be making its way over to the PSVR2, as you can play the game right now, and soon for SteamVR.

Yogacast Games and Foggy Box Games revealed this week that Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending has been released for the PSVR2 this month. The news came down along with a bunch of other VR news for the PSVR2, as the game is also aiming to be released on SteamVR. The game has already been out for almost a year on Meta Quest, as you basically play an intergalactic bartender serving up drinks for customers of all shapes and sizes and species. You can check out more about the game below as it is ready to play now.

"Abducted, dazed, and slightly confused, prepare for your unexpected enrollment into the Startenders Academy. Your goal, apparently, is to create bizarre beverages for colorful customers in the hope that no one notices you haven't the slightest clue what's going on. Let loose with a cocktail shaker, a collection of mad machinery, and an abundance of crazy ingredients to mix, shake and serve your way across the universe. Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending originally released on PSVR in September 2022, bringing immersive arcade-style gameplay which let players loose with a cocktail shaker, a collection of mad machinery, and an abundance of crazy ingredients to mix, shake and serve their way across the universe. Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending features a range of VR-specific accessibility options to allow maximum comfort for all players. Playable seated or standing, Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending also allows for teleport node-based locomotion and optional snap turning, seated mode height offsets, in-world subtitles, and height adjustment on all surfaces."

Four game modes: Campaign, Free Mix, Daily Run and Endless

Create your own custom drinks with over 2 million cocktail combinations

The quicker and more efficient you are, the higher the tips to upgrade your equipment

One chance a day to compete on the global leader board for the best score in Daily Play

Relax or train in-between shifts in your habitat.