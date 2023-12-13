Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Prismatika, Station To Station

Station To Station Launches New Update With Photo Mode

Station To Station has a new update out this week, which finally adds Photo Mode for you to snapshot your favorite tracks.

Article Summary Station To Station Update 1.2 adds an immersive Photo Mode for players.

Four new levels introduced, enhancing gameplay across diverse regions.

Custom Mode expanded with fresh categories, including LEVEL and INDUSTRY.

New GRAPHICS and RAILROADS settings offer deeper game customization.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Prismatika released a new update for Station To Station this week, giving players a few new options. Update 1..2 has added Photo Mode! So now you have a chance to take snapshots of your accomplishments or your favorite setups after you've laid down the tracks. There are also new features in Custom Mode for you to experiment with. We have the details for you below as this free update is now live.

Station To Station – Update 1.2

The 1.2 update includes four new levels spread over the existing regions already available in the critically-acclaimed game (such as lushly forested Greendale, idyllic Sunforge Sands or the wild west of Nugget Creek). Perfect for those looking to experience bite-sized gaming trips rather than a cross-country extravaganza! This is just the latest in a series of updates planned, with even more content and exciting new features to be added during 2024 and beyond!

In Photo Mode, snap happy train fans can select from a variety of options to capture the perfect pic:

Zoom, Focus Distance, and Blur Strength, with an option for automatic depth of field.

Pick Focus Option.

Hide the Interface Option

Stop/Pause All Trains Option

"Follow Train" Mode with the 'cabin view' option

There are a wide array of new features for the revamped Custom Mode, which is now split into 4 main categories. Here are some of our favorites:

LEVEL – you can change the Shape (from Ultra Wide to Ultra Narrow).

INDUSTRY – choose from universities and farming, as well as change the journey distance from Short (easy) to Very Long (hardest).

GRAPHICS – alter the Biome, the Lighting (from Sunny to Night) or even choose how many animals you want.

RAILROADS – change the Cost, as well as the Curve (Very Steep to Very Shallow) and Slope of your tracks.

PLUS… even more customisable settings to play with!

