Steam Next Fest Officially Launches Today With Hundreds Of Games

Valve Corporation has officially launched the Steam Next Fest today with over 100 titles for you to check out. For those of you who are not already aware, the Steam Next Fest is a multi-day celebration where fans can try out demos, chat with developers, watch live streams, and learn more about a plethora of upcoming games that will eventually be released on Steam. As for the developer's side of thing, the festival provides an opportunity to get early feedback from players that can help them with their game while also helping build an audience for a future launch on Steam. The festival comes as a change to their previous Steam Game Festival program which was being done seasonally, but it appears the company decided to jump on board the summer-filled train ride that had multiple gaming streams involved to get the most exposure out of a single event.

As to what you can actually check out during the event, that's a bit of a mixed bag that can't really be summed up as easily. They have dozens of genres with games waiting in them waiting to be checked out, most (if not all of them) come with free demos that you can download through Steam to check out a little bit of the game and have some fun with before ever deciding to buy into the Early Access version or eventually buying the main game itself. A lot of cool titles have come from the previous version of this event and it's a great chance for you to see what's on the way in a lot of indie gaming circles long before a lot of other people catch on. Enjoy the event as you can browse the list of games at the link above.