Steamforged Games' Stormbird Looms Just Over The "Horizon"

Steamforged Games, a renowned tabletop game designer known both for its original games, such as Guild Ball and Godtear, as well as its licensed games like the Dark Souls board game and the Sonic The Hedgehog card game, have announced a new expansion for their board game based on the video game Horizon: Zero Dawn. This expansion features the dreaded Stormbird, a major adversary within the world of the game.

A promotional solicitation for the Stormbird expansion from Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game, a tabletop game by Steamforged Games.
According to the information given by Steamforged Games about the Stormbird, this monstrous machine is the biggest aerial threat in the entire franchise, be it within the confines of the video game, or within the board game. The Stormbird looms overhead, poised to land and strike its prey with relative ease, and when it lands you'd best come prepared to fight it off.

From the solicitation for the Stormbird expansion of Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game on Steamforged's website:

On the one hand, these attack patterns are pretty standard — but, this time, the trigger is conditional, depending on whether the Stormbird was airborne last time it activated.

[…]

If the Stormbird has landed, and you're standing too close, it'll stalk forward, unleashing a punishing Thunder Rush which hits every hunter in range.

Or, if you're all lucky enough to be at a distance, it'll use Screech Blast to fire a sonic projectile at whoever's closest instead.

But if the Stormbird already spent a turn on the ground, it takes off, blasting wind in every direction and banking around for a bombing run next turn!

A better look at the render for the Stormbird in its namesake expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game, by Steamforged Games, with a human figure for scale.
