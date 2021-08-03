Steamforged Games' "Web Of The Spider Tyrant" Is Hair-Raising Fun

Steamforged Games, a well-known tabletop game design company whose games include Godtear, Guild Ball, and many licensed options, has announced the upcoming release of their next boxed boss-monster set for Epic Encounters, their role-playing game supplement for the fifth edition of a certain very widely popular role-playing game. This boxed set is assured to make your skin crawl in all the best ways, but we will give a disclaimer that if you don't like eight-legged arthropods, you probably should click on another one of our Epic Encounters links for a different set of options.

This release is all about spiders. "Web of the Spider Tyrant" contains a huge one, and it is one of their most detailed sculpts to come on a 100mm base.

The box comes with the following components:

an unpainted 100mm-based Giant Spider miniature

various tokens for the scenario presented in this box

a double-sided game playmat

a manual for how to run a scenario with the spider, featuring monster stats

tips and tricks for how to run a successful encounter with the materials provided

According to the product listing on Steamforged Games' web store, this boxed set is slated for release on September 30th of this year and will be sold on the website at a price point of $44.95 USD. Furthermore, this Epic Encounters module is described as such by Steamforged:

Ensnare your roleplaying group in a sticky situation with Web of the Spider Tyrant, containing all the ingredients you need to run a skin-crawling Giant Spider encounter! (Including a SCARILY detailed Giant Spider miniature on a 100mm base.) Compatible with 5e or any fantasy roleplaying game, Web of the Spider Tyrant is an Epic Encounters boss box that takes you deep into the spider's web. There in the dark depths lurks the Spider Tyrant — an ancient fear, old as time and twice as deadly. Few who encounter one survive, and those who do are forever changed. Can you escape the eight-legged clutches of the ultimate fear?

Are you excited about the "Web of the Spider Tyrant" module from Epic Encounters? Does Steamforged Games make sculpts and modules that appeal to you? Let us know what you think about this release in the comments below!