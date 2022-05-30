SteeleSeries Reveals Arctis Nova Pro Series Gaming Headset

SteeleSeries unveiled a couple of new items this past week with the Arctis Nova Pro Series gaming headset and the Sonar Audio Software Suite. First off, the headset is a top-to-bottom upgrade of their previous model as they have improved the audio quality, some of the hardware inside, the padding for the headband, the comfort of the cups, better noise canceling functions, and a host of other options you can read about below. But they didn't want to just produce a new headset as the team also revealed the audio suite which will allow you to customize your in-game audio as you see fit. The software is designed to work specifically with their headsets so you can utilize the gear in the best ways possible for whatever you're doing, including having presets for specific games in areas pros demanded a focus on.

The headset is currently going for between $250-350, depending on the style and system you want to use it for as these work for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The software is completely free, however, it's only available on PC.

For over 20 years SteelSeries has been laser-focused on the gamer experience and lifestyle and the Arctis Nova Pro series comes fully stocked with state-of-the-art features that do just that. A first in gaming, the Multi-System Connect hub allows for USB switching between multiple devices at the same time. Gamers can seamlessly swap between a PC, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile device with the press of a button, and without having to swap cables. Because communication is key in gaming, the new AI-POWERED Noise Cancelling Microphone gives players crystal clear comms, while the Sonar Audio Suite silences all the background noise distractions from keyboards, computer fans, and much more. The ClearCast Gen2 mic gives players a true advantage through the same bidirectional microphone design used by Formula 1 crews for crystal clear, natural sound with flawless noise cancellation. For marathon gaming sessions, the new ComfortMAX System is designed to accommodate any size or shaped head, offering 4-points of adjustment. The system includes height-adjustable, rotating ear cups, a flexible tension band, pivoting hangers, and a premium PVD-coated steel band that ensures long-term durability. In addition to the introduction of 'Almighty Audio' and new features specifically designed for the Arctis Nova franchise and a gaming lifestyle, players can choose from different models based on their preferred style of play and platform of choice.

Crafted from the ground up, the Arctis Nova Pro series produces a new level of excellence for high fidelity audio, AI-powered voice clarity, and all-day comfort with sleek Danish design aesthetics that seamlessly transfers between an array of gaming platforms like never before. To power the new Arctis Nova franchise, SteelSeries developed the Sonar Audio Software Suite, which introduces the world to the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers. Specifically designed to turbocharge any headset for gaming and provide a limitless ability to control sound across games, team chat, and the microphone, Sonar allows gamers to adjust every individual frequency and hear the sounds that matter the most. By fusing these two entities (Arctis Nova Pro Headsets & the Sonar Audio Software Suite), the ultimate sound quality, clarity, and control come together to re-raise the bar for gaming audio and redefine SteelSeries' signature sound. The result is the incarnation of a new superpower for gamers, where they can lose themselves in the soundscape with 360° Spatial Audio, hear every critical step, reload, or enemy movement by taking control of every sonic element utilizing Sonar's EQ, and achieve sound purity unlike any other gaming headset through the all-new High Fidelity speaker drivers engineered for the Arctis Nova franchise.