SteelSeries Reveals Apex Pro Mini & Apex Pro Mini Wireless Keyboards

SteelSeries revealed two new gaming keyboards this wee as they introduced the Apex Pro Mini and the Apex Pro Mini Wireless. The two designs are improvements to the already awesome parent version, only these have been made smaller, faster, and highly adjustable. Both of them are 60% form factor with OmniPoint 2.0 (which has an 11x faster response time), 10x faster actuation, and are twice as durable as standard mechanical switches. The regular version is going for $180 while the Wireless version is selling for $240. You can read more about the design and how each one holds up below.

The original OmniPoint switch introduced fully adjustable actuation, the biggest leap in gaming keyboard innovation since the creation of the first mechanical switches, which allowed users to adjust between deep throws and feather-light touches. In addition to the compact form factor, come improvements on the fastest switches in the world. Now operating between 0.2mm and 3.8mm, the OmniPoint 2.0 switch gives users faster response and actuation times, along with even more adjustment potential than ever before. When adjusted to 0.2mm, the 0.54 ms response time offers the fastest keystrokes in the world*. Additionally, the introduction of OmniPoint 2.0 offers Dual Action keypresses, allowing users to program two actions with a single key to execute combos, such as walk and run, or pull out a grenade and throw it, all with one keypress.

Mini is mighty. For the first time, the fan-favorite and award-winning line of Apex keyboards offers a new more compact 60% design to free up desk space and allow for larger mouse movements, along with improved aesthetics, and more ergonomic positioning. With SteelSeries' innovative modifier key, full keyboard functionality is maintained in a smaller mini form factor – making the Apex Pro Mini keyboards the perfect size to fit within a backpack for on-the-go, esports tournaments, LAN parties, and those headed to their first dorm room or already enrolled in college.