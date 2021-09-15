Stellaris Releases Free Lem Content Update Ahead Of Free Weekend

Paradox Interactive dropped a new content update into Stellaris this week as they prepare to launch a free-to-play weekend. The update throws in a bunch of branching content into the expansion, as you will get new species traits and traditions trees, better game balancing, a number of bug fixes, and more. The free update comes with the launch of a free weekend of play in the game that will all the way until September 20th. You can read more of the details to the update below from the developers and check out a video highlighting everything that's been added.

Named for renowned Polish sci-fi writer Stanisław Lem, the Lem Update is the first release from the newly formed Custodians Team within Paradox Development Studio. The Custodians team is focused on creating free content, balance, and updates for Stellaris, improving both the base game as well as previously launched downloadable content. The Lem Update adds new content and gameplay features to Stellaris, including: Custom Tradition Trees, allowing you to choose which trees you wish to pursue.

For the Plantoids Species Pack, 2 new civics and 3 new species traits:

The Idyllic Bloom civic (limited to either plantoid or fungoid species) will let you construct Gaia Seeder buildings.

The Catalytics Processing Civic, available to hiveminds and non-hiveminds, exchanges Metallurgists for Catalytic Technicians. These technicians turn Energy Credits into Alloys. Also works with machines and Lithoids.

Players who own the Humanoids Species Pack gain the option to raise a mighty clone army, create an empire of artisan Master Crafters or guide an empire driven by the pure decadence of Pleasure Seekers.

The Reanimated Armies civic has been Renamed to Reanimators. Exclusive to Necroids players, now one can embrace the afterlife with more dynamic choices for reanimating targets, including the ability to reanimate leviathans and enemy troops during battle.

New tradition trees have been added to both the Nemesis and Apocalypse DLCs, as well as a new mercantile tradition in the base game. Additionally, players may now choose 7 trees from up to 11 tradition trees (with all DLC).

Owners of Nemesis will get access to the Subterfuge Tradition Tree, which grants bonuses if you succeed at or your enemies fail at an espionage operation.

Owners of Apocalypse will get access to the Unyielding Tradition Tree, which will vastly increase the capabilities of their defensive starbases.

Major updates to the game balance, including restructures to Ascension Perks, Civics, Ethics, and Origins.

Tons of bugfixes and several AI improvements to improve the overall quality of Stellaris.

"From the works of science fiction authors around the world to revisiting our own past ideas, our inspiration comes from many places, and we continually find new stories we want to tell with Stellaris," said Daniel Moregård, Game Director for Stellaris. "This patch gave us a unique opportunity, as well: this year marks the 100th birthday of Stanisław Lem, a Polish science fiction writer whose stories have been a fantastic inspiration for the Stellaris team. In addition to some direct references to Lem's work within the game for observant fans, the Lem update refreshes and renews the content that our fans have enjoyed throughout the history of Stellaris."