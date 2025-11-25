Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Forgotten Empires, Stellaris

Stellaris Releases New Infernals Species Pack

Stellaris has a new DLC pack available right now, as the Infernals Species Pack adds new options along with two new origins and more

Paradox Interactive and developer Forgotten Empires have released a new DLC for Stellaris today, as players can get their hands on the Infernals Species Pack. The name kind of says it all as you'll see new species options that have evolved from being able to live and survive in hostile conditions, as well as a couple of new paths and a volcanic planet added to the title. We have more details and a trailer here as the DLC is available now for $13.

Stellaris: Infernals Species Pack

The Stellaris: Infernals Species Pack challenges players to survive and thrive in the most hostile conditions in the galaxy, adding a new Player Crisis Path, two new Origins, a whole new type of planet, Volcanic Worlds, with unique districts, events, and archeological sites, and more.

New Player Crisis Path – Galactic Hyperthermia: Burning Worlds are where you thrive, so you might as well be the spark that sets the galaxy on fire.

Burning Worlds are where you thrive, so you might as well be the spark that sets the galaxy on fire. Two New Origins: Cosmic Dawn: Your species roamed the stars in the early days of our galaxy, when planets were just molten globes. As they cooled down, your species hid under the surface of your planet until recent volcanic activity freed some of you. Free your species by digging through your home planet, and look for other survivors through the stars. Red Giant: The very star that allowed life on your planet is now becoming a threat, expanding and causing planets in your system to overheat. You need to investigate the cause of this change. Can you stop it, or reverse it? Or would you embrace the change, seeking opportunity in adversity?

Volcanic Worlds: Discover a whole new type of planet, with its own districts, events, and archeological sites.

Discover a whole new type of planet, with its own districts, events, and archeological sites. And More: The Infernals Species Pack will also bring you new civics, ships, portraits, and more!

