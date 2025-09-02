Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Stellaris: Shadows of the Shroud

Stellaris: Shadows Of The Shroud Receives September Release Date

Stellaris: Shadows Of The Shroud finally has a release date, as the latest expansion for the game will arrive in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Stellaris: Shadows of the Shroud expansion launches in September for $20 or free with Expansion Pass.

Experience a full Psionic Ascension Path remaster, revamped End of Cycle, and new gameplay features.

Shape your empire's fate by attuning to Shroud Patrons with new story choices and the Shroud Panel.

Unlock new Origins, Civics, government types, and in-game events to expand your Stellaris universe.

Paradox Interactive has confirmed the official release date for Stellaris: Shadows of the Shroud, as the expansion will be out sooner than we think. Originally, they had labeled it for a Q3 release back in March, but we didn't get a clear picture of what their plans were beyond it being a part of Season 09. We now have a clearer idea of the content on the way, as it will be a free addition for Expansion Pass holders, while everyone else will need to pay $20 when the content comes out on September 22, 2025. You can read the finer details about it and see the latest trailer here.

Stellaris: Shadows of the Shroud

Developed in collaboration with developer Abrakam, Shadows of the Shroud features a comprehensive remaster of the Psionic Ascension Path, a revamped End of Cycle, new Origins, Civics, Events, and more, delivering the ultimate expansion for players who seek to master the unknown behind the veil.

Carve your path into the Shroud : Breaching the Shroud unfolds as a three-stage situation, where your decisions will determine your empire's spiritual destiny and determine your attunement to specific Patrons in the Shroud. After you breach into the Shroud, you will have access to a new Shroud Panel, where you can visually analyze your attunement to the Shroud. The more you attune to specific Patrons, the more benefits and bonuses you will unlock.

: Breaching the Shroud unfolds as a three-stage situation, where your decisions will determine your empire's spiritual destiny and determine your attunement to specific Patrons in the Shroud. After you breach into the Shroud, you will have access to a new Shroud Panel, where you can visually analyze your attunement to the Shroud. The more you attune to specific Patrons, the more benefits and bonuses you will unlock. End of the Cycle Revamped : Powers, knowledge, and wealth beyond measure are yours for the taking – and you already know the cost. However, you can delay the inevitable and acquire even more benefits from this unfathomable pact.*

: Powers, knowledge, and wealth beyond measure are yours for the taking – and you already know the cost. However, you can delay the inevitable and acquire even more benefits from this unfathomable pact.* Psionic Auras : Your Empire's Shroud Attunement will manifest across space, influencing your systems. And your friends. And your enemies. Unless the Mindwarden Enclave will curtail your power.

: Your Empire's Shroud Attunement will manifest across space, influencing your systems. And your friends. And your enemies. Unless the Mindwarden Enclave will curtail your power. And More: Shadows of the Shroud will also feature New Origins, Civics, Government types, events, portraits, ships… and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!