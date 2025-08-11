Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Free Lives, Stick it To The Stickman

Stick It To The Stickman Will Be Released Next Week

Climb the corporate ladder by making out out of your co-workers as the physics-based brawler Stick It to the Stickman arrives this month

Article Summary Stick It to the Stickman launches next week, bringing chaotic stickman brawler action to PC.

Climb the corporate ladder by fighting coworkers and bosses in absurd, physics-based combat.

Solo or co-op play lets you punch, kick, and weaponize office chaos for promotions and power.

Tackle outrageous corporate tasks—steal cars, suppress protestors, and fight CEOs for profit.

Developer Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed the official release date for Stick It to the Stickman, as the game arrives next week. The game carries on the legacy of stickman games as you'll be fighting other stickmen in the corporate world in the most literal sense, all trying to get to the top and topple your boss's boss's regional manager's boss. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on August 18, 2025.

Stick It to the Stickman

Punch, kick, slice, dice, burn, blast, staple-gun, fireball, jackhammer, and chainsaw your way up the corporate ladder solo or with a 'friend' in a truly hostile work environment. And remember: every red stickman you defeat is one dead red stickman closer to a promotion! Fight other CEOs for the prestige of employing the CEO with the biggest muscles. Perform dubiously legal tasks critical to expanding the company, including stealing cars, suppressing protestors and kidnapping building inspectors—all in the name of profit.

What Do We Do Here?: Here at this great company, we do the thing. To be clear: the thing is what we do. But can YOU do the thing? Do you know the deadly art of the handshake? Can you perform an exploding heart punch? Successful applicants will be issued a range of brutal weaponry to help them become the boss. But watch out: everyone else wants the job too.

Here at this great company, we do the thing. To be clear: the thing is what we do. But can YOU do the thing? Do you know the deadly art of the handshake? Can you perform an exploding heart punch? Successful applicants will be issued a range of brutal weaponry to help them become the boss. But watch out: everyone else wants the job too. The Only Way Upwards Is Sideways: Stickmen need jobs, but more importantly, shareholders need growth. Climb to the top of the tower to crush your boss's nuts, and please note that 50% of office work is kicking stickmen out of windows. Deliver parcels and dash from task to task, with lots of murder in between.

Stickmen need jobs, but more importantly, shareholders need growth. Climb to the top of the tower to crush your boss's nuts, and please note that 50% of office work is kicking stickmen out of windows. Deliver parcels and dash from task to task, with lots of murder in between. Become The Boss: Fight other CEOs for the prestige of being the CEO with the biggest muscles. Perform dubiously legal tasks critical to expanding the company. Steal cars, suppress protestors, and kidnap building inspectors, all in the name of profit. Because without profit, there is nothing. NOTHING!

