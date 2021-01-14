Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Reveal More Town Options

XSEED Games revealed more options that players can check out and explore in Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town. Two major additions to this are the number of townspeople you can interact with as they have gone above and beyond to make a full village for you, as well as the addition of marriage prospects. You can look at the videos below showing off all of the prospects, but it isn't clear if it is gender-specific (men can only date women and vice versa) or if you're free to date whomever you wish in the game. Meanwhile, we have a list of all the prominent members of the town and what roles they play for you below.
Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Complete Townsfolk
Victor – Olive Town's visionary mayor
Jacopo – Victor's laid-back son
Patricia – Owner of The Hoof House, the local animal shop, and mother to Bridget and Damon
Georg – Captain of the ferry and Patricia's husband
Jason and Sally – Owners of the Gull's Rest Hotel & Café
Mikey – Jason and Sally's mischievous son
Misaki – Owner of the Capeside Bistro
Gloria – Fashionable curator of Olive Museum and Victor's wife
Beth – An antique-hound who also works at Olive Museum
Nigel – The town's legendary carpenter and owner of Nigel's Handiworks
Clemens – The gearhead owner of the Worker's Base Tool Shop
Lars – Clemens' motorcycle-loving younger brother
Angela – Hardworking owner of the general store
Simon – Angela's father, and one of the original pioneers who founded Olive Town
Jessie – Simon's kindly wife and another of the original founders of Olive Town
Cindy – Angela's precocious daughter and Jack's sister
Marcos – Emilio's father, and the best fisher in town
Manuela – Emilio's good-natured mother
Raul – Marcos' apprentice, an earnest and kindhearted young man
Dosetsu – Iori's dutiful retainer
Nguyen – The flower shop owner who founded Olive Town alongside Simon and Jessie
Norman – Owner of the grocery store and Laura's father
Sydney – Norman's wife. A defense attorney who visits Olive Town on her days off
Lovett – Globetrotting bon vivant and food critic
Karina – Owner of Salon Ailes D'ange
Jeanne – The hip young stylist working at Salon Ailes D'ange