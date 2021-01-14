Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Reveal More Town Options

XSEED Games revealed more options that players can check out and explore in Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town. Two major additions to this are the number of townspeople you can interact with as they have gone above and beyond to make a full village for you, as well as the addition of marriage prospects. You can look at the videos below showing off all of the prospects, but it isn't clear if it is gender-specific (men can only date women and vice versa) or if you're free to date whomever you wish in the game. Meanwhile, we have a list of all the prominent members of the town and what roles they play for you below.

Who knew you could do all this and interact with people on a meaningful level. Courtesy of XSEED Games.
Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Complete Townsfolk

Victor – Olive Town's visionary mayor

Jacopo – Victor's laid-back son

Patricia – Owner of The Hoof House, the local animal shop, and mother to Bridget and Damon

Georg – Captain of the ferry and Patricia's husband

Jason and Sally – Owners of the Gull's Rest Hotel & Café

Mikey – Jason and Sally's mischievous son

Misaki – Owner of the Capeside Bistro

Gloria – Fashionable curator of Olive Museum and Victor's wife

Beth – An antique-hound who also works at Olive Museum

Nigel – The town's legendary carpenter and owner of Nigel's Handiworks

Clemens – The gearhead owner of the Worker's Base Tool Shop

Lars – Clemens' motorcycle-loving younger brother

Angela – Hardworking owner of the general store

Simon – Angela's father, and one of the original pioneers who founded Olive Town
Jessie – Simon's kindly wife and another of the original founders of Olive Town

Cindy – Angela's precocious daughter and Jack's sister

Marcos – Emilio's father, and the best fisher in town

Manuela – Emilio's good-natured mother

Raul – Marcos' apprentice, an earnest and kindhearted young man

Dosetsu – Iori's dutiful retainer

Nguyen – The flower shop owner who founded Olive Town alongside Simon and Jessie

Norman – Owner of the grocery store and Laura's father

Sydney – Norman's wife. A defense attorney who visits Olive Town on her days off

Lovett – Globetrotting bon vivant and food critic

Karina – Owner of Salon Ailes D'ange

Jeanne – The hip young stylist working at Salon Ailes D'ange

