Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Reveal More Town Options

XSEED Games revealed more options that players can check out and explore in Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town. Two major additions to this are the number of townspeople you can interact with as they have gone above and beyond to make a full village for you, as well as the addition of marriage prospects. You can look at the videos below showing off all of the prospects, but it isn't clear if it is gender-specific (men can only date women and vice versa) or if you're free to date whomever you wish in the game. Meanwhile, we have a list of all the prominent members of the town and what roles they play for you below.

Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Complete Townsfolk Victor – Olive Town's visionary mayor Jacopo – Victor's laid-back son Patricia – Owner of The Hoof House, the local animal shop, and mother to Bridget and Damon Georg – Captain of the ferry and Patricia's husband Jason and Sally – Owners of the Gull's Rest Hotel & Café Mikey – Jason and Sally's mischievous son Misaki – Owner of the Capeside Bistro Gloria – Fashionable curator of Olive Museum and Victor's wife Beth – An antique-hound who also works at Olive Museum Nigel – The town's legendary carpenter and owner of Nigel's Handiworks Clemens – The gearhead owner of the Worker's Base Tool Shop Lars – Clemens' motorcycle-loving younger brother Angela – Hardworking owner of the general store Simon – Angela's father, and one of the original pioneers who founded Olive Town

Jessie – Simon's kindly wife and another of the original founders of Olive Town Cindy – Angela's precocious daughter and Jack's sister Marcos – Emilio's father, and the best fisher in town Manuela – Emilio's good-natured mother Raul – Marcos' apprentice, an earnest and kindhearted young man Dosetsu – Iori's dutiful retainer Nguyen – The flower shop owner who founded Olive Town alongside Simon and Jessie Norman – Owner of the grocery store and Laura's father Sydney – Norman's wife. A defense attorney who visits Olive Town on her days off Lovett – Globetrotting bon vivant and food critic Karina – Owner of Salon Ailes D'ange Jeanne – The hip young stylist working at Salon Ailes D'ange