Stoutland Raid Guide: Catch A Very Good Boy In Pokémon GO

You may know this Pokémon as man's best friend. Your depressing buddy who loves the anime may know it as the series' only Pokémon to ever… uh, let's just say "get very old and stop hanging around with everyone else forever and ever." Stoutland is the "big-hearted Pokémon," known for its friendships and bonds with humans, and now a Tier Four raid boss during Ultra Unlock: Unova Week. Here's how you can defeat this certified good boy and add it to your Pokédex in Pokémon GO.

Top Stoutland Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Stoutland counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Stoutland with efficiency.

Tokicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Regigigas (Hidden Power Fighting-type, Giga Impact)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Haxorus (Counter, Dragon Claw)

Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Sawk (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Stoutland, even though it's Normal-typing takes major damage from Fighting-type Pokémon, cannot be solo'd. However, using the top counters listed above will enable two-level 40 trainers to defeat this Pokémon with Best Friend boost with about the same difficulty as Alolan Marowak. It is recommended that at least three trainers with the top counters team up to take on this Tier Four boss to guarantee a win.

Catching Stoutland

Stoutland is in the middle of the screen, in the middle distance, with a decently sized catch circle. While you likely won't need much help catching this Pokémon, the circle lock trick may come in handy nevertheless.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Stoutland's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. The best berry to help catch bosses of this level is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Pokémon.

Shiny Stoutland odds

Stoutland is the third-stage of Lillipup and, while Lillipup can be found Shiny in the wild, Stoutland cannot be caught in its Shiny form.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Stoutland will have a CP of 1615 in normal weather conditions, and 2019 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this loyal friend.