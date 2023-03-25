Stranded: Alien Dawn Confirmed For Release In Late April Stranded: Alien Dawn has been confirmed for release this April after being in Steam's Early Access since October.

Frontier Foundry and indie developer Haemimont Games confirmed this week that Stranded: Alien Dawn will come to PC and consoles next month. The game has been in Early Access since October, offering players a look at the survival strategy game where you find yourself and your crew stuck on a random planet trying to survive the harsh landscape while trying to either find a way home or deal with the possibility to staying here for good. The game will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, on April 25th, 2023. Those who pre-order or purchase the game from now until May 9th will ge the exclusive Emergency Landing Pod model and a new wooden plank construction material as part of an Early Adopter launch bonus.

"Stranded: Alien Dawn offers players a liberating 3D world in which their every decision determines the fate of a small group of survivors. Beginning with nothing but the basics, they will need to ensure the marooned survivors can work together to transform their crash site into a flourishing base, all while getting to grips with their beautiful yet unforgiving surroundings. From the vibrant mountain region of Sobrius to the harsh sands of Desertum, survivors must fend off alien wildlife attacks, acquire knowledge of strange new plants, and research new technologies to ensure they can truly thrive. From a simple shelter to a high-tech fortress, survivors must salvage, hunt, farm, and craft their way to establishing a prosperous base to reach their ultimate end goal."

"With each survivor bringing their own unique skills, traits and backstory, players must ensure the group can work together when pushed to the brink, grappling against threats big and small, from mysterious illnesses to extreme weather. In addition to caring for their basic needs, helping survivors adjust to their unprecedented circumstances by providing opportunities for entertainment, relaxation, and relationship building is vital to maintain well-being. Throughout PC early access, Stranded: Alien Dawn players have enjoyed several updates, bringing stunning regions and expanded gameplay, from animal taming to impactful new moons, plus much more. The fourth major update arrives in early access on PC via Steam on 28th March, with a thrilling Trading Outpost scenario. A host of new mechanics brings the ability to trade resources with four unique factions, while welcoming an enterprising new survivor to the roster. All this and more will be available to players on all platforms at launch, offering a deep planetary survival simulation with countless possibilities."