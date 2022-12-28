Strange Pet Shop Sim Aquarist VR Released For PC

Developer FreeMind and publisher PlayWay have released a brand new VR experience, albeit a weird one, with Aquarist VR. The game will have you creating and building up an aquarium store in town, which includes you helping create some for new customers, as well as cleaning up and refurbishing old ones for people who want to give their fish a brand new home. It's so weird, but it falls into the simulator titles that people have been digging into lately for basically every job under the sun. The game is currently available on Steam.

Recycling & Ecology: Every self-respecting entrepreneur cares about their business. Refurbishing and processing aquarium components will save you a lot of time and money and it's good for the environment.

Hard Task – High Reward: Running an aquarium shop is a real challenge! Clients will entrust you with difficult tasks you have to cope with. In return, a reward awaits you. Intended for business development – buying new fish, exotic plants, a store, or developing skills

Let Your Imagination Run Wild: Create an aquarium in which each fish will want to live. Thanks to the variety of objects in the game, you can implement even the craziest ideas! A green, blooming oasis or raw, antique busts? The choice is yours.

Underwater Dance: We provide you with many species of fish and freshwater plants in Aquarist VR. Your task is to create an ecosystem that is balanced and safe for the inhabitants of your aquariums. Remember that a slight deviation from the parameters necessary for the survival of one species may be crucial for the survival of another!

A Broad Perspective: Run your store the best you can! Take care of the exhibition, sell ready-made projects and carry out individual orders. In the heat of your duties, do not forget about your charges – you are responsible for ensuring their safety, health, and food.