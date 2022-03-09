Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Launches Free Demo

During Sony's State of Play livestream today, Square Enix released a free demo for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. This is the third official demo of the game they have released, which will give you a chance to play a section of the game both of PlayStation and Xbox consoles ahead of the game's release on March 18th, 2022. You can check out details for the demo below along with the official launch trailer for the game.

This third demo will give players a chance to familiarize themselves with the game's new action-oriented combat, its deep, customizable job system and its familiar, yet mysterious, world based on the first title in the Final Fantasy series. Save data from the latest demo will carry over to the full game, allowing players to seamlessly continue their full journey at launch. The demo allows players to explore Pravoka Seagrot and the Western Keep, experience new playstyles in battle with the addition of multiple new jobs that were not available in the previous two demos and fight against an array of new enemies. Players can also try out the game's multiplayer function*, allowing up to three people to play together and battle monsters as an online party.

Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with the resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in exhilarating action-packed battles. Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action RPG by Square Enix Ltd. in collaboration with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games, that brings a bold, new vision to the Final Fantasy series. Players of the Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version can explore this dark fantasy world as they battle an array of iconic monsters from the Final Fantasy series, using powerful spells and abilities from a sample of jobs including warrior, dragoon and black mage.