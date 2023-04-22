Stray Gods Announced To Be A Part Of LudoNarraCon Humble Games has confirmed that Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will be a part of LudoNarraCon this coming May.

Humble Games and Summerfall Studios announced this week that Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will be a part of LudoNarraCon. According to the team, they will have playable content for the first time ever available to the public to try out during the digital convention, set to take place from May 4th-8th. If it is the demo that we think it is, which we got to try out behind closed doors back at PAX West 2022, you'll be able to experience a piece of the story that will introduce you to some of the characters and give you a chance to hear some of the music that was not immediately played during the concert last week. Speaking of which, if you missed that, we have the full video for you below to enjoy, as the game is set to come out on August 3rd.

"In a modern fantasy world, college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse – power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death before time runs out. You'll decide who Grace allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Charm, negotiate, or strong-arm your way through their world, playing through original, fully interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga), Tripod (musicians Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, and Simon Hall) and Eurovision Australia's own Montaigne (Jess Cerro)."

"Fully orchestrated and performed by an all-star cast, you'll feel as though you're right there on the stage. With thousands of potential variations based on your choices, you'll craft the soundtrack to your own one-of-a-kind musical experience. No two playthroughs are the same – how will the curtain fall? A video game for musical lovers, and a musical for video game lovers, Stray Gods is a **compelling story of hope, self-discovery, and forging your path."