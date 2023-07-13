Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Stray Gods, Summerfall Studios

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Gets New August Release Date

Humble Games has decided to give Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical a new release date as it's been moved to early August.

Humble Games and Summerfall Studios confirmed this morning that Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will now be released on August 10th, 2023. No real specific reason for the move was given by either team, only the confirmation that the game will be released on PC and all three major consoles at the same time on that date. You can read the statement given by the developers below about the move as we're now a month away from the game's release.

"We're so excited – Stray Gods is under a month away! We're counting the days and we know you are too, but we need to make a slight adjustment to the calendar. We're moving our launch date to August 10th, 2023. We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches. Baldur's Gate 3 is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods. We also want everyone to be able to play on their preferred device at launch. This is a huge undertaking for any team, let alone an indie shipping its first title. This extra week allows us to have performance parity as close as possible – across every platform. We're so excited to share Stray Gods with you and we hope you'll join us on August 10th to play and celebrate this game we've poured so much love into!"

"Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is an interactive roleplaying musical game set in a modern fantasy world where Greek Gods live hidden among us. College dropout Grace is quickly pulled into that world when she is granted the power of a Muse—power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death. The choices players make as they charm, negotiate, or strong-arm their way through the game, including in original, fully interactive musical numbers, will impact their path to the end. Along the way, players will shape the soundtrack to their own one-of-a-kind musical experience as they help Grace find her voice, determining whom she allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her. With four potential paramours, players can even stoke the fires of romance and explore, pursue, and confess their love."

"Written by David Gaider (Dragon Age, KotOR), Stray Gods features a dynamic cast of characters, a heartfelt reconception of Greek mythology blended with the magic of contemporary musical theater, songs by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga); Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Tripod; and Australian art pop musician and Twitch streamer Montaigne (Jess Cerro). Stray Gods is voice-directed by Troy Baker and stars Laura Bailey, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, and many more cast members from games, television, and Broadway to be revealed soon."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!