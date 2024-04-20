Posted in: Games, Twitch, Video Games, YouTube | Tagged: Streamlabs, TikTok

Streamlabs Reveals New TikTok Integration For Streaming

Streamlabs recently revealed a brand new integration for streamers and content creators, as they have a new system for TikTok.

Article Summary Streamlabs unveils TikTok integration for easy live streaming directly via their platform.

No stream key required for TikTok live access, simplifying user setup on Streamlabs Desktop.

Streamlabs' Multistream feature now supports TikTok, enabling simultaneous broadcasts.

Dual Output function aids Streamlabs Desktop users in managing different video resolutions.

Streamlabs has revealed a brand new integration this month, as they have made it easier for people to livestream across TikTok. The new system will allow content creators and streamers to take their content to the platform, both as a solo source of content and to multistream, so you can maximize your audience across several platforms at once. We have more details for you below as to how the system works and the options available to you, as it is now live and ready for you to utilize.

Streamlabs x TikTok

Now, users can stream directly through Streamlabs Desktop without needing a stream key. Users can apply for stream access for their account to go live with Streamlabs by simply logging into Streamlabs Desktop or Mobile using their TikTok account. With this partnership, Streamlabs establishes a deeper collaboration between the platforms, making it easier than ever for creators to reach new audiences and cultivate their fan communities on TikTok. As the creator economy grows increasingly competitive, expansion of reach ‒ especially to rapidly growing platforms like TikTok, will be critical to content creators' success.

This marks the latest addition to Streamlabs' growing arsenal of successful tools for content creation on TikTok, such as the powerful Cross Clip editor, which launched a mobile version last year. Seamless streaming to TikTok adds a powerful new avenue to Streamlabs' industry-leading Multistream feature, which lets users go live simultaneously across multiple platforms so that they can engage their full audience at once. To enhance the experience, Multistream harmonizes with the Dual Output functionality, allowing users to create and share horizontal and vertical resolutions simultaneously while streaming or recording using Streamlabs Desktop. Desktop users can also enable Multistreaming, so they can go live on TikTok at the same time they're streaming to their other platforms of choice, maximizing the potential for audience engagement.

