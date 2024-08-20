Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: street fighter, Terry Bogard

Street Fighter 6 Reveals Terry Bogard Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer, asd the next DLC character Terry Bogard comes to the roster this September.

Article Summary Terry Bogard joins Street Fighter 6 as a DLC character on Sept. 24, adding his unique gameplay style.

Experience Terry in all game modes, featuring special moves from the Fatal Fury series.

New Outfit 2 and Pao Pao Cafe 6 stage available; unlock via World Tour or Fighter Coins.

Iconic attacks include Passing Sway, Power Wave, Burn Knuckle, and ultimate moves Power Geyser and Rising Fang.

Capcom took time before Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live to show off the gameplay for Terry Bogard as he makes his way into Street Fighter 6. The Fatal Fury star has already been heavily teased, but this is the first real look we're getting at his fighting style and special moves. Enjoy the trailer above and the new info below, as he will be added to the game as a DLC character on September 24, 2024.

Street Fighter 6 – Terry Bogard

Players can finally experience Terry across all three game modes, including Fighting Ground and Battle Hub, as well as throwing hands with Terry as the newest Master in World Tour's Metro City. In addition to debuting his fiery move set, which incorporates mechanics from SNK's Fatal Fury series, Capcom revealed a hot new outfit and stage set to drop alongside the Legendary Hungry Wolf next month!

Go head-to-head as Terry with these new additions:

New Outfit: Try on Terry's Outfit 2, inspired by his appearance in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, where he sports a brown jacket and jeans. Acquire this retro look and dress to impress by maxing out your bond with him in World Tour, or with Fighter Coins.

Try on Terry's Outfit 2, inspired by his appearance in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, where he sports a brown jacket and jeans. Acquire this retro look and dress to impress by maxing out your bond with him in World Tour, or with Fighter Coins. New Stage: Keep the open tabs coming with Terry in the new stage Pao Pao Cafe 6 and find all the Easter Eggs and cameos from the Fatal Fury series! Year 2 Ultimate Pass owners will receive automatic access to Terry and the Cafe stage on Sept. 24, while the new stage can also be purchased individually with Fighter Coins or Drive Tickets.

C'mon, Terry is ready to fight with his iconic attacks from previous Fatal Fury installments such as Power Geyser and Passing Sway featured in his extensive move set:

Passing Sway: A unique target combo that moves to the back "lane" of the stage when it hits, then has Terry reappear on either side of his opponent with Jumping Lariat or Jumping Knee – a unique mechanic carried over directly from the Fatal Fury series!

A unique target combo that moves to the back "lane" of the stage when it hits, then has Terry reappear on either side of his opponent with Jumping Lariat or Jumping Knee – a unique mechanic carried over directly from the Fatal Fury series! Power Wave: Launch a fireball projectile that travels along the ground, with the light version moving slower and the medium version igniting a bigger wave

Launch a fireball projectile that travels along the ground, with the light version moving slower and the medium version igniting a bigger wave Burn Knuckle: A forward thrusting punch, useful for surprises and closing distance. The light version, Quick Burn , reels off a hook, then a downward punch that can't be blocked while crouching.

A forward thrusting punch, useful for surprises and closing distance. The light version, , reels off a hook, then a downward punch that can't be blocked while crouching. Buster Wolf: Terry's Level 1 Super Art charges him forward with a piercing thrust, firing off a blast of energy, and is invincible on start-up.

Terry's Level 1 Super Art charges him forward with a piercing thrust, firing off a blast of energy, and is invincible on start-up. Power Geyser: Terry's Level 2 Super Art erupts a volcanic explosion that pushes opponents away. If it hits, expend 3 Drive Gauge bars to follow-up with a Twin Geyser. And if that hits, spend 1 Super Art gauge for the iconic Triple Geyser.

Terry's Level 2 Super Art erupts a volcanic explosion that pushes opponents away. If it hits, expend 3 Drive Gauge bars to follow-up with a Twin Geyser. And if that hits, spend 1 Super Art gauge for the iconic Triple Geyser. Rising Fang: Terry's Level 3 Super Art showcases a lethal sequence of attacks featuring his iconic moves that end with a powerful blast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!