Street Fighter 6 Will Be Present At Evo 2022

Capcom has made it known that they will be bringing Street Fighter 6 to Evo 2022 this year for people to try out for themselves. Those who would like to try the game out for themselves will get a chance with the same demo we played during Summer Game Fest Play Days. However, it's unclear whether they will keep the three-match limit or expand the time limit of the demo itself so players have a set time frame to try it out. But ti does look like you'll be given the option to play with a controller or fight stick, or both if you want to see how it plays both ways. You can read more about the demo below as you'll find it at Evo 2022 from August 5th-7th in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

"The Street Fighter series is responsible for the origin of Evo. We are beyond excited to welcome Capcom to this year's event and give our fans the opportunity to check out Street Fighter 6," said ​​Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo. "We are committed to collaborating with publishers like Capcom in an effort to celebrate the legacy of our genre and inspire the next generation of the fighting game community." Fans will have an amazing opportunity to experience a playable version in both the Capcom and Sony booths featuring Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and series newcomer Jamie. Capcom will also be sharing Street Fighter 6 announcements during Evo. The jam-packed Street Fighter weekend will culminate with Evo's Street Fighter V finals taking place in the Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 7. Fans can register for Evo using the discount code "streetfighter6" for $25 off at Evo.gg. Powered by Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE, Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, plus enhanced visuals for every aspect of the game. With more ways than ever to play, Street Fighter 6 has something for everyone – new and old fans alike.