Street Fighter V Reveals New Outfits Supporting Breast Cancer Research

Capcom has revealed two new costumes that they're adding to Street Fighter V this month as part of their effort to aid in breast cancer research. The company has partnered up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to offer two all-new themed costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu. As you can see from the images below, these special edition pink-hued charity costumes are designed as a way to bring more awareness and support for breast cancer research. Both costumes (which have alternates in case you play both characters with the same color) will be available in the PS4 and Steam versions of the game starting on October 12th. You can get them individually each for $6 or together for $10, with all proceeds received going to breast cancer research.

Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Globally, breast cancer causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women—with an estimated 685,000 women this year alone. But thanks to research, progress is possible. In the U.S., deaths from breast cancer has declined by 40 percent since BCRF was founded. From Oct. 12, 2021 to Nov. 12, 2021, Capcom will donate 100% of the proceeds that it receives for the Street Fighter V purchases of the Chun-Li and Ryu costumes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a guaranteed minimum donation of $25,000 USD. Capcom will disclose the total amount of its donation following the end of the campaign. "This year, breast cancer became the most common cancer worldwide, impacting 2.3 million people" said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. "The need for better, more effective treatments have never been greater. We're grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom's wide reach. Through this partnership, we are poised to make a direct and tangible impact on advancing lifesaving science—together."