Strictly Limited Games Holds Special Triple Pre-Order

Strictly Limited Games will e celebrating their third anniversary with a special triple pre-order for three of their titles at once. The company will be listing special editions for Clockwork Aquario, Last Labyrinth, and Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition starting tomorrow, November 29th. We have the details for all three below as these are some of the best the company has to offer for super fans who want more out of their games.

Clockwork Aquario was the last arcade game ever developed by the legendary Westone Bit Entertainment in 1992, but was never finished. The game was thought to be lost in time, but Strictly Limited Games set out on the mission to dig deep into video game archeology and save Clockwork Aquario from being lost in time. Beautiful pixel art and vibrant colors with three unique characters: Huck Londo, the daring ghost hunter, Elle Moon, the brave adventuress and Gush, the warmhearted giant robot. The Limited Edition (PS4, Switch) is priced at 29,99€. The Collector's Edition is limited to 1.300 copies for PS4 and to 2.500 copies for Nintendo Switch worldwide, priced at 69,99€. The Ultra Collector's Edition is limited to 499 copies for PS4 and to 999 copies for Nintendo Switch worldwide, priced at 129,99€ and features among others: Beautiful figurine of Elle, Huck and Gush, A0rcade Coin (100-yen-style), Shikishi, Artbook, and an Arcade sticker set.

Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition is a wonderful "back to the roots" title for Strictly Limited Games, given that Gryphon Knight Epic for PS4 was our second release three years back. We are now delighted that we will publish the Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch. Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition tells the story of an accomplished knight and his loyal gryphon in an action-packed 2D Shoot 'Em Up with epic boss fights in a medieval world. Discover what is happening in the kingdom through 9 different stages, fight in epic duels against challenging bosses to earn their weapons and find equipment to grow stronger, all the while learning progressively about the ancient lore of the realm… Everything packed in a beautiful modern take on pixel art graphics! The Limited Edition is limited to 2.400 copies for Nintendo Switch worldwide, priced at 29,99€. The Limited Edition Soundtrack bundle (including OST) is limited to 600 copies for Nintendo Switch, priced at 39,99€.

Last Labyrinth is the first VR title in the history of Strictly Limited Games – an escape adventure game on PlayStation4. Last Labyrinth has been highly acclaimed and won multiple awards. You are vulnerable and tied up. With your arms and hands bound and immobilized in a wheelchair, you are at the mercy and reliance of Katia, a mysterious girl. She is your only way to escape from the mansion in an intensive and inventive series of escape room puzzles. The ever increasing complexity of riddles, and their diversity, must be solved in order to escape. The Limited Edition is limited to 2.500 copies worldwide, priced at 39,99€. The Collector's Edition is limited to 1.500 copies worldwide, priced at 69,99€ and features among others: an Artbook, Making of-documentary on Blu-ray, Scented Candle, and an Autographed card by Stephanie Joosten.