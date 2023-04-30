Stumble Guys Launches New Nerf-Themed First-Person Game Mode If you're a fan of Nerf and all the things they make, you'll be stoked to see an all-new mode in Stumble Guys as you can fight with the gear.

Scopely has added a brand new mode to the game Stumble Guys as players can now get in on a first-person mode featuring Nerf gear and weapons. If you love anything Nerf has created over the years, this will be the mode for you, as they have essentially created a battle mode within the game that gives you access to several well-known weapons to fight each other in a small arena. It's about as close to an FPS game featuring Nerf weapons out there, far better than the travesty that was Nerf Legends that came out in 2021. If this is what they made that game into, it would be a success today. Why isn't anyone making a normal Nerf FPS video game?!? …Anyway, we got more details on the mode for you below, along with a small teaser trailer for the mode, as it is now active.

"The always-evolving game will transform once again with the addition of a first-person mode – enhancing the chaotic fun of Stumble Guys with an entirely new way to overcome the competition. Prior to this update, Stumble Guys players were challenged to outlast each other on foot or by vehicle from a third-person view to cross the finish line. Now, players can face-off against friends and rivals in a new Nerf-themed map, Blaster Base, offering a fresh perspective and challenge to veteran and new Stumblers alike. Upon entering the new map, players will drop in and scavenge a range of different Nerf blasters in a free-for-all battle royale. The map also features: