Suicune V To Feature In Pokémon TCG: Towering Perfection

We are just a couple of weeks out from the release of the next Japanese sets of Pokémon TCG. Both the Rayquaza-led Sky Stream and the Duraludon-led Towering Perfection are set to hit shelves on July 9th, 2021. These two Dragon-themed sets will then combine with the smash hit Eevee Heroes to make up the next English-language set, the staggeringly large Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Let's take a peek at what is to come in Evolving Skies by previewing some of the cards arriving in Towering Perfection.

It seems that we have seen a bit less of Towering Perfection when compared to its sister set, Sky Stream. The truth is that, and this is no hate toward Towering Perfection's mascot Duraludon, Sky Stream has a wildly popular mascot with Rayquaza, which makes it the more hyped set. English-language Pokémon TCG collectors won't have the chance to pick, though, as we're getting most of the cards blended into one selection.

Recent reveals from Pokémon TCG: Towering Perfection show that this expansion will do more than just focus on Dragon-types though. Standout cards so far include a stunning Golurk V, marking the first time this species has gotten an Ultra Rare card ever. There was a Secret Rare Golurk in Black & White: Boundaries Crossed done in the Shiny style of the time, but Golurk never got an EX or GX! We also see a Yuka Morii Pumpkaboo and a Suicune V, which makes me wonder if we're going to get a stunning Alternate Art Suicune in this set. I'm betting we will.

Just as a note, the inclusion of these three cards in Sky Stream does not guarantee their inclusion in Evolving Skies. The English-language Pokémon TCG will surely be removing certain cards and putting them in other sets, much as they did with Chilling Reign.