Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Post Full In-Person Schedule

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 has revealed its full schedule of games for this year's event as they return to Minnesota. In what feels like an eternity and a welcomed return, this event will be the first time a GDQ has returned to an in-person experience since Awesome Games Done Quick 2020. Those of you looking to attend can do so as it will be held at the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington-Minneapolis Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota from June 26th-July 3rd. For those of you who cannot attend in person, or might still be filling a bit iffy about traveling, SGDQ 2022 will also be broadcast live all week long on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel. As they have done so in the past, SGDQ 2022 is held this year in support of Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières.

This year looks to be like it will be a total banger as a lot of the people who normally did the live events really didn't take part in the online versions when they swapped over during the pandemic. Not to point anyone out by name, but it looks like A LOT of familiar names have returned now that there's a physical event at play. However, the organizers will still be upholding regulations for attendance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which we have posted for you below.

In accordance with our stance on safety, SGDQ2022 will be requiring full COVID-19 vaccinations (with proof), as well as KN95/N95/KF94 masks, for all attendees of the event. Social distancing will be practiced in all event spaces. The event attendance cap will be reduced in order to facilitate social distancing requirements. Games Done Quick will continue to evaluate the ongoing pandemic, and may change our COVID policy, or cancel in-person plans in response. We will continue to keep the community updated. Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you at SGDQ 2022! More details can be found on our COVID-19 Policy page.