Summoners War: Sky Arena Releases Two New Monsters

Com2uS released a new update into Summoners War: Sky Arena this week as we got two new bosses for players to take on. The two additions come as part of the 6.3.6 update that adds in a number of new options. Those two monsters are Robo and Sky Surfer, each of them having its own unique aspects that will make them a challenge to deal with. We have more info on both of them below, and if you want to see all of the detailed patch notes for them you can check out the developer notes here.

New Monster "Robo": Robo is a default 4 Monster and robot with an orb shape. He uses his Energy Bolt to attack enemies and deal damage, which increases according to your MAX HP and increases Attack Speed for 1 turn. He self-destructs to inflict damage and increases the Attack Bar of all allies by 50% and decreases the Attack Bar of all enemies by 50% upon their death.

New Monster "Sky Surfer": Sky Surfer is a default 5 Monster and possesses strong flying powers. He uses his Cutback Blow to attack enemies, which absorbs the Attack Bar by 15% with a 50% chance. Additionally, he uses his Spin Grab Shot to attack enemies to remove all beneficial effects with an 80% chance and stuns enemies with a 30% chance. Finally, Sky Surfer uses his passive Jet Engine to increase Attack Speed for up to 100%. Additionally, players can participate in a Special Summon Event for Robo and Sky Surfer until August 29. In this event, the chance of summoning the new Monsters is slightly higher than other summons. Special Summon can be proceeded with all summons, except for the Ancient Transcendence Scroll, 7-Year Special Scroll, Exclusive Summon, Monster Summoning Piece Summon and Guild Summon.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New Monsters [Sky Surfer] and [ROBO] Ready to Attack! (https://youtu.be/lhh12ymHxBU)