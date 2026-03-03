Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Codenightly, Sunken Sky

Sunken Sky Drops Story Trailer Alongside Its Release Date

Check out th elatest trailer for the game Sunken Sky, as the team have confirmed that the game will launch in early April

Article Summary Sunken Sky launches in early April with a brand-new story trailer revealing its anime-inspired world

Play as three unique heroes, each with distinct abilities and personal motivations shaping your journey

Experience Metroidvania action, JRPG storytelling, handcrafted artwork, and challenging boss fights

Explore a vast interconnected kingdom, discover secrets, and enjoy playful minigames throughout

Indie game developer and publisher Codenightly has launched a brand-new trailer for their latest game, Sunken Sky, while also confirming the game's release date. First off, the latest trailer reveals more of the game's storyline, as you're given a better idea of what the anime-inspired adventure game is all about. In the process, the team confimed the game will launch on April 9, 2026. Enjoy the new trailer above!

Sunken Sky Set in a kingdom shaped by a long-standing conflict, Sunken Sky lets players step into the role of three unlikely heroes: a nameless girl eager to explore the world, a survivor driven by guilt, and a noble determined to prove their worth. Together, they must unveil their homeland's history, overcome fearsome foes, and forge new connections in a lighthearted story centered on growth, hope, and discovery. Blending Metroidvania and JRPG storytelling elements, Sunken Sky is designed to be accessible for newcomers while still offering meaningful challenges for genre veterans. Drawing inspiration from titles such as Ori and the Blind Forest and Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, the game establishes its own identity through hundreds of hand-drawn illustrations, with each frame showcasing a detailed world filled with hidden curiosities and treasures. Switch between three unlikely heroes: Take control of three distinct characters, each with unique abilities and personal motivations that shape how players explore the world.

